Guardiola caught up with Dynamo won as many titles in the coaching career
Josep Guardiola
On the eve of Manchester city won their second in this season’s title, having won the English League Cup finals at Wembley were defeated Aston Villa – 2:1.
The head coach of “citizens” of Josep Guardiola this trophy was already the 29th in a coaching career. And by quantity of the won titles Spanish coach caught up with the former head coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Valery Lobanovsky.
Only to win that amount of titles “to the Master” it took 42-year coaching career, and Josep only 11.
And on the first line is the former coach of “Aberdeen” and “Manchester United” sir Alex Ferguson (49 titles), followed by Romanian Mircea Lucescu.
We will remind, in the beginning of the season “Teams” beat in the final of the Supercup of England “Liverpool” (1:1, penalties 5:4).