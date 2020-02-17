Guardiola commented on the removal of Manchester city from the Champions League
Josep Guardiola
Head coach “Manchester city” Josep Guardiola commented on UEFA’s decision to disqualify the club for two years from European competitions, and a fine of 30 million Euro due to the violations of financial fair play.
While the Spanish expert emphasized that he does not intend to prematurely leave the camp of the English giants.
“We are not money, we have the talent. Right now we have to show everyone”, – quotes the words of Guardiola, The Athletic.
Guardiola also had a private meeting with the players club, which placed emphasis on the fact that players need to be very focused and concentrated in the next two weeks, and abolished all the parties and events with his participation.
“My teams” takes the second place in the Premier League, behind Liverpool on 25 points.
In the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, Guardiola’s charges on February 26 will play on the road against real Madrid and next Wednesday to meet with “West ham” in the 26th round of the Premier League.
Recall Josep contract with the bulls expires in the summer of 2021.