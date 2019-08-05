Guardiola has established a historic achievement of the English Premier League (video)

August 5, 2019
Гвардиола установил историческое достижение Английской Премьер-Лиги (видео)

“Co-authors” of the historical event – Josep Guardiola and Martin Atkinson

Yesterday at Wembley, the match for the FA community shield in which Manchester city on penalties beat “Liverpool” (1:1, 5:4).

During the match historical event took place in the English Premier League. Head coach of “citizens” Josep Guardiola became the first coach in the history of the Premier League, who received a yellow card.

Referee Martin Atkinson gave the Spaniard a yellow card for misconduct.

Note that yellow and red cards for coaches introduced in the Premier League only this season and the super Cup was the first official match of the season 2019/20.

