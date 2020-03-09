Guardiola has established a personal coaching record

| March 9, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Гвардиола установил личный тренерский антирекорд

Josep Guardiola

On the eve of Manchester city for the second time in the season lost to their countrymen of the “United” in the match of English Premier League (0:2).

For the bulls this defeat became the seventh in the English Premier League season 2019/20.

Thus, the team’s head coach Josep Guardiola set a personal record for the position of head coach. Prior to that, he led the team conceded six times in one season in the championship.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr