Guardiola has established a personal coaching record
March 9, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Josep Guardiola
On the eve of Manchester city for the second time in the season lost to their countrymen of the “United” in the match of English Premier League (0:2).
For the bulls this defeat became the seventh in the English Premier League season 2019/20.
Thus, the team’s head coach Josep Guardiola set a personal record for the position of head coach. Prior to that, he led the team conceded six times in one season in the championship.