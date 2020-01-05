Guardiola has named the ex-player of Shakhtar “one of the greatest players in the history of Manchester city
Fernandinho in the Champions League match against his former club
The head coach of Champions of England – Manchester city Josep Guardiola stated that he would like to Fernandinho was left in his team and named the ex-player of “Shakhtar” one of the greatest players in the club.
“Of course I want to Fernandinho was left. I am absolutely sure that he will stay, I am very glad that we work together for three and a half years”, – quotes the Catalan xsport.ua referring to Goal.
“He doesn’t need to convince me to stay. He convinced me the first day, three and a half years ago when we started working together. Fernandinho is no need to do anything special to convince me. It’s just a matter of his age, his desires and how he will finish the season. A lot of details.
He knows exactly what opinion is formed of him at the club for many years. He is one of the greatest players this club in its entire history,” concluded Guardiola.
We will remind, 34-year-old Fernandinho played for Shakhtar from 2005 to 2013 years.