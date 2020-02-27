Guardiola has set another record in Champions League
On the eve of Manchester city under the guidance of Josep Guardiola in the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League won the away victory over real Madrid 2:1.
Thus, the Spaniard became the Manager with the highest number of victories in the play-off UCL – 28.
According to this indicator, the team surpassed the current coach of “Matrona” Carlo Ancelotti, coach Tottenham Jose Mourinho and sir Alex Ferguson.