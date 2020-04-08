Guardiola is interested in signing another ex-player of Shakhtar
Douglas Costa
The attacking midfielder Douglas Costa is going after the current season to leave Juventus. Following the club’s 29-year-old player of the Brazilian national team can become the “Manchester city”, informs “the Soviet sports” referring to the Corriere dello Sport.
In the past the bulls have tried several times to buy Costa.
We will add that Douglas has played under the leadership of Josep Guardiola. In 2015, on the initiative of the Spanish specialist “Bavaria” has acquired the Brazilian from Shakhtar Donetsk for 30 million euros.
In July 2018 Douglas moved from the Munich club to Juventus for 40 million euros.
This season, Costa scored three assists in 14 appearances in Serie A and only six times has stepped into the starting lineup of Juventus.
Recall that for a club with “Etihad” is another ex-player of “Shakhtar” Alexander Zinchenko.