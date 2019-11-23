Guardiola set a personal record in the match with “Chelsea” (video)
Josep Guardiola
In the final match of Saturday’s program of the 13th round of the English Premier League Manchester city has won strong-willed victory over “Chelsea” 2:1.
In this case, statistics of the meeting was recorded by rare, for teams of Josep Guardiola, figure.
The bulls possessed the ball less than half the playing time. Namely, only 46,74% of the time.
Such a result is in possession of the ball is the worst mentor of MS throughout his career at the professional level, according to footballua.tv with reference to the Opta.
Guardiola spent 381 match as the head coach at the professional level and never has his team not in possession below that figure.
Note that in the standings of the Premier League “Manchester city” beat Chelsea by 2 points, but continues to lag behind the leading Liverpool by 9 points and ranked second with “Lester” – 1 point.