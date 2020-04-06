Guardiola’s mother died of coronavirus at the age of 82 years

Мать Гвардиолы умерла от коронавируса в возрасте 82 лет

Josep Guardiola

Today on 83-m to year of life in the Catalan town of Manresa died from the coronavirus, the mother of the head coach “Manchester city” Josep Guardiola – Dolors Sala Carrio, according to Twitter Manchester city.

Recall that last month, Guardiola has donated 1 million euros to the Fund to fight the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.

The funds went to the purchase of necessary medical equipment in the Catalan hospitals and purchase of drugs.

