Guess how old: Jiji surprised old photo
September 22, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Popular Ukrainian performer Jiji (Dzidzio, Michael Homa), which had earlier surprised baby photo shown looked like in his youth.
In the picture Jiji holding a chestnut leaf. “My favorite time of year — autumn. And how I’m here?” — he signed photo.
Members of the artist think that the picture he is 11-20 years. They haven’t seen my favorite artist without a beard, that determine his age is extremely difficult.
After all, the team Jiji and his beard came to light in September 2009, some 10 years ago.
Earlier, Jiji gave an interview to “FACTS” which told why he agreed to participate in the “Tancah s with a stars”. By the way, the actor admitted that dancing in the shower.
