Guide “Manchester United” has decided on the candidacy to replace Solskjaer, Mirror
Julian Of Nagelmann
The coach of the German “RB Leipzig” Julian of Nagelmann is a leader in the short list for possible replacement OLE Gunnar Solskjaer the post of chief coach of “Manchester United”, reports the Mirror.
Norwegian specialist, who heads the “red devils” from December 2018, the year he lost the confidence of the club and in the near future can be dismissed.
The last match of Solskjaer the post of chief coach of “Manunited” could be the next match in the English Premier League, where Manchester United at old Trafford will take their bitter rivals from Liverpool, says the publication.
Note that the contract 32-year-old the best coach in the Bundesliga 2016 “Leipzig” runs until the summer of 2023.
After 7 rounds of “Leipzig” by only 2 points behind League leaders VfL Borussia mönchengladbach.