Guide PSG may not agree with their players-millionaires on the decline in wages
April 21, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
PSG
The leadership of Champions of the French club “Paris Saint-Germain” has been unable to reach agreement with players on lower wages at the time of the pandemic of coronavirus, reports L’equipe.
Negotiations between the Director General Leonardo and represents the interests of the players, the Brazilians Markinson and Thiago Silva on the reduction of salaries by 20-30% continue.
The parties have not yet agreed.
This question is closely monitoring the club’s President Nasser al-Khelaifi, which from the beginning of this crisis was configured to reduce the salaries of the players.
At the end of last season payroll of the Paris club amounted to 371 million euros, with a budget of 637 million