Guide “Shakhtar” is to choose 2 cities to them in overtime of the championship of Ukraine
Sergei Palkin
Director General “Shakhtar” Sergei Palkin suggested that the original version of the resumption of the football season in Ukraine.
45-year-old functionary believes that the remaining matches of the Favbet League can be held in two cities.
“It would be better to choose 2 of the city, around which is concentrated the largest number of teams to finish the championship in them. If possible, if not – then we will be ready to go on buses,” Palkin announced his version in an interview to the program “Great football”.
“But I spoke to the airlines, and they believe that it is likely that by the end of may will be allowed to Charter flights. To this question more in detail then we come back 10 days before the end of the championship.
We gave the FDA a document from the Bundesliga where the 50 pages a plan of doogrisa season. Now he is studying. A very interesting document. There all tough and specific,” – said General Director of “Shakhtar”.
Earlier it was reported that the Premier League clubs plan to resume the championship may 30 and end on July 24.