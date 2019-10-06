Guide to America: how to write letters and to talk about money so that they gave
Co-founder LinguaTrip.com Marina Mogilko three years living in the US and almost every day talking with local investors.
In his article for publication VC she told how to write letters, negotiate and talk about money with Americans so that they are given.
Cold letters
To meet investors from Silicon valley, a personal meeting is not necessary. Enough to send him a letter. But email is only a letter, it does not mean that an investor will give you money.
When we with the Director LinguaTrip.com Dmitry Pistolero ran the fundraising, I’m looking for mailing addresses of investors on LinkedIn. Wrote to heads of funds that invested in Apple, Facebook, Airbnb and other companies. A few people responded.
For example, Joel Cutler of General Catalyst said the project is cool, but he can’t invest in us at an early stage, and asked them to send updates. Arthur bone of Booking.com called and hour listening to our ideas for development. Darren Huston from Priceline.com a few days corresponded with us on LinkedIn and gave advice on entering new markets.
When I write to investors for the first time, I try to abide by five rules:
To write short. In three to five sentences, tell what the company does, cite statistics and tell you what we need.
To back up word data. I always quote figures or tables. For example, when the performance of startup was small, I was told how many times the increased revenue for a month or six months.
Not to talk about investments from. Usually I ask to give advice, valuation of a startup or to recommend people who might be interested in cooperation. If a person wants to invest in the project, he offered to meet.
Reply to emails the same day. In Silicon valley decided to parse emails every day. If you do not respond within 24 hours, you may find enough interested or optional.
Put selling signature. Even the signature at the end of the letter may affect the decision of the investor. In it I tell interesting facts about yourself that are out of place in the letter. For example, to include a landmark publication and a mention in the rankings.
Personal meeting
Large investors and funds usually appoint a meeting in office, private — in a cafe or somewhere in town.
Meetings in the office more official, and there may be several. Sometimes we had to present first assistants to the head of the company, and to the investor.
Often we meet investors in an informal setting over coffee or lunch. Tell them about the project and the main tasks that need to be solved with the help of financing, and our metrics simply show on a laptop or tablet.
There are several proven ways to make a good impression:
To agree to early meetings. I set appointments at 7-8 am, in San Francisco it is a common practice. Many businessmen get up in 5-6 hours to get more done in a day. If you are willing to come early, you — your.
Not to specify the time before. In Silicon valley it is not customary to call in the evening to see if everything was on for tomorrow. Even if the meeting is in a month, it will schedule and will be waiting for you exactly at the appointed time.
Not to wear a suit. Man in a suit and tie you would probably take for a personal driver than businessman. Official meetings with investors, I wear pants and shirts, informal jeans and t-shirt or sweater.
Smile, look them in the eye and firmly shake hands. Here appreciate the friendliness and openness and do not understand the seriousness with which we do things. I also always shake my hand because for women it is the rule not the exception.
Confident to speak English. In San Francisco coming startups from around the world, therefore, foreign accent and small mistakes are not terrible. More importantly, if you speak confidently and fully understand the interlocutor.
How to understand investor
Sometimes to understand what is actually written or said investor — hard. For example, they can write that your project is promising and will no longer reply to emails.
We had just — we were happy when we received responses from the first potential investors. They received us, gave advice and seemed that invested in the project. But this did not happen.
Later, I realized what it means and how to react.
Scrutiny. In Silicon valley it is not accepted to criticize startups, if asked. So I hope to get an investment after the rave review in the mail or to appointments, and waiting for a concrete answer.
Either Yes, or nothing. If an investor wants to invest, he says it in plain text and requests to provide data on project lawyers. All the other answer choices means “no” or “not now.”
He could return at any moment. I have received replies to some emails a year later, because the investor heard that we grew up and wanted to know the new metric. It is not considered rude here: if people can’t say “Yes” right now, he “leaves open the door” for further cooperation.