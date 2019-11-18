Guide to the Grand Canyon for the backpacker: the best tours, trails and tips
Hiking in national Park Grand Canyon — entertainment not for the faint of heart. It is a vast desert landscape full of cliffs, steep slopes and loose rocky soil. The weather here is a smorgasbord, and can vary from intense heat to severe thunderstorms, depending on the season and on what part of the canyon you choose to study. The most courageous hikers offer study tips and life hacks for a hike down the Grand Canyon.
Grand Canyon from the Eastern to the Western Boundary reaches 277 miles (446 km) long, writes Travel and Leasure. Its width is about 18 miles (29 km) from North to South of the border, and more than 6,000 feet (about 1830 meters) in depth from the top to the bottom of the canyon.”In the Grand Canyon, there are no easy paths, says Andrea Ross, a former Park Ranger, Grand Canyon guide to camping. But for those who are physically prepared for the steep descents and ascents, Hiking in the Grand canyon of America is compensated for by the stunning views and impressions.”
From day hikes to multi-day excursions in the wilderness, which takes you past slot canyons, waterfalls and other amazing places, Grand Canyon is a perfect place for adventure lover.
Hiking in the Grand Canyon
For over 100 years, people explore a huge and timeless beauty of this national Park while Hiking. For some tracks you can get permission (hiking permits) through a lottery system one year in advance of the campaign. In addition, reputable organized tours offer a variety of tours that facilitate travelers with logistics, and add pluses to knowledge and security.
“When people are in the wild, they like to know they’re there with someone who knows the trails, is trained in first aid and knows how to communicate to help if necessary. All this provide the guides,” says Andy Kronen, program Manager for REI Adventures North America, which is developing tours to the Grand Canyon together with local guides.
“There is another aspect: the desire to be there with someone who can tell you all that you see including the natural history, Geology, flora and fauna,” adds Crown.
One of the most popular hikes in the Grand Canyon from REI Adventures is a 7-day tour that includes 2 nights at the legendary Phantom Ranch. Guide, food, permits, and remote reservation for the ranch is included in the tour price.
Field Institute for nature protection of the Grand Canyon has partnered with the national Park Service (NPS) more than 2.5 decades, “to provide educational opportunities that complement the efforts of Park staff”. They offer day trips and multi-day trips, including trips with the mules.
Wildland Trekking offers dozens of Hiking in the Grand Canyon. The programs allow travelers to camp at the campsite in the Park and go out on day trips to the canyon, returning every night.
Hiking trails of the Grand Canyon
- For beginners: Cape Final — this 4-mile hike (round trip) on the Northern edge for an isolated, quiet and relatively flat terrain, which makes it available for tourists of all fitness levels. The path leads tourists from the more crowded routes and provides stunning views of the Eastern Grand Canyon, including Vishnu Temple and Temple of Jupiter.
- Medium level: South Kaibab Trail from Yaki Cape on the southern border, tourists descend to 4500 feet (1370 meters) nearly 7 miles (11 km) along the ridge lines of a suspension bridge Kaibab trail, which crosses the Colorado river. A 1.5-mile hike to cedar ridge is the perfect daytime option, you can go to the river and stay the night. This easy trail connects with the Bright Angel is longer, but the next day goes to rise.
- For intermediate level: Ribbon Falls — starting from the bottom of the Canyon, is an 11-mile (18 km) day hike there and back from Phantom Ranch or a place of breakdown of camp. A great way to feel comfortable in the heat: the travellers waiting for the road to the waterfall through the lush vegetation in secluded, cool and humid place.
- For experts: Grandview Trail is one of the lesser known trails of the Canyon, supported not as good as others, it is therefore considered suitable for a high level of training. Originally built as a route for mining applications, this way abounds with extremely steep slopes, and in summer months the upper part of the trail may be covered with snow and ice.
Best option day trip
Up to about 10 miles (16 km) in one direction, the Bright Angel is the most popular tourist trail in the Grand Canyon. It is not only easy to reach from the South boundary — the trail is located to the West of Bright Angel Lodge in Grand Canyon village, this route offers magnificent views. And yet it is possible to shorten the route at any time to complete the hike in one day. This earthen trail there are several water stations and indoor rest stops, it is considered the safest trail in the canyon. The first 4 miles (6.4 km) of the trail are steep, after Indian garden, the trail flattens out and finally ends at the Bright Angel campground.
Prices in the Grand Canyon
According to the web site of the national Park Service, a permit to enter the car in the national Park Grand Canyon costs $ 35, allowed one car with any number of passengers for a period up to 7 days. Annual pass — $ 70. Solution for motorcycle — $ 30. If you arrive at the Grand Canyon other modes of transport, including by bike, bus, foot, private white water rafting or rail of the Grand Canyon, you need to pay $ 20 per person individual permit (children under 15 admitted free).
Weather
Northern Arizona experiences all four seasons, so tourists should be prepared for extreme heat or cold, depending on seasonal fluctuations. Summer temperatures can soar above 100 degrees (37.7 C) — and hence, many tourists will begin their day before dawn and finish the hike by noon. The ideal seasons for Hiking are spring and autumn.
Safety tips
Going on a hike in the desert, it is important to take care of water and food. Given the dry air, high altitudes, extreme temperatures and a very small amount of water sources, travelers are advised to bring plenty of water and lots of food with salt to retain fluid in the body. The sun is more intense in the summer months, so you must also correctly cover the head. On some steep sections of tourists will have to use a good skill balance and be ready for extreme heights and open trails with the potential risk of injury or falling.