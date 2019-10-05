Guilty but forgiven: Reese Witherspoon funny chastised her dog for the damage of the Mat (photo)
43-year-old Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has published in Instagram funny photos of your pet is a bulldog named Lou. The star of the movie “legally Blonde” scolded the dog for the damage of the Mat: he chewed the edge of it. In the first photo of the dog with a guilty expression written on the face: “Guilty.” Reese later posted another picture in which Lou fondly looks with his blue eyes and signed: “But I forgave him.”
Reese took Lou in June of this year — two months after the death of her dog Nash. “Rest in peace, our cute dog Nash. I hope you run through gorgeous fields and eat all the Goodies you want in a Dog Paradise,” — wrote the actress in the social network.
In the house at Witherspoon, the mother of three children, in addition to Lou now live two dogs — a French bulldog pepper and Labrador Hank.
