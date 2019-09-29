Guilty love Dobronravov? The star of the series “Matchmakers” was suspected of alcoholism for…
The offensive star of the series “Matchmakers” Tatyana Kravchenko has never concealed that is not a complete teetotaller. At the same time, and before that she never noticed the drunk on the street, and in recent years such cases have become frequent.
Eyewitnesses claim that Kravchenko “launched” himself and started to drink, writes the Russian edition VladTime.
See alsoSensacii with the “Matchmakers” did not work: “daddy’s girl” from Berdyansk will not replace Kosmal from Kiev
The magazine publishes the photo, which shows that the actress recovered strongly at the end of the “crooked” grin, and the head covered with gray hair.
“The condition of close to zero,” — writes in social media insider, published a picture.
Another user adds that he saw Tatiana on the street, she could barely move. But how this could happen?
Kravchenko admitted that after filming “the Matchmakers” she became depressed, felt very depressed. Fans attributed this to the non-reciprocal feelings for Dobronravov, because the actors communicate only on the set, and when they are not, Tatiana once again alone.
“It often happens that depression leads to alcoholism and, obviously, it happened to Kravchenko”, — concludes the author.
The newspaper notes that now, fortunately, the shooting of “the Matchmakers” is suspended, so women still have time to freshen up. However, some fans worried that Tatiana does leave the show, completely lost in himself.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter