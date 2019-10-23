Gum and sleep: what not to do on the plane, if you have ears
There are many myths about flying and about what not to do on Board. Takeoff and landing are the most stressful time of flight, the human body can suddenly react to change with pressure. Aviamotor told what you should never do in an airplane. This writes the Express.
There is an unpleasant feeling during takeoff and landing is a pain in the ears that people experience due to changes in air pressure during the flight.
Ben MacFarlane, the engine and the author of the book “Holiday SOS: saving adventures of a doctor”, spoke about what not to do on the plane, if you have ears.
He wrote that the passengers don’t have to resort to chewing gum to overcome the pain in the ears because it can cause suffocation.
“Forget about chewing gum — wrote the doctor. — Chewing makes us swallow more air as sparkling water. This gives the risk of choking during turbulence or a bumpy landing”.
“Better move your lower jaw and make a large fake yawn,” adds the doctor.
According to the expert care ears Earex, Dr. Henderson, the founding of the ears is quite common in people with potential problems with the ears.
Pain is a result of changes in pressure. It is a painful or stuffy feeling in the ear caused by the tube inside the eardrums that are trying to adapt to the atmospheric change.
The pressure inside and outside your ear is different. The change pushes the eardrum, stretching it and causing you pain.
While the pressure change happens to everyone, some feel more pain than others.
Dr. Peter Barrett recommends the Valsalva maneuver (pinch nose, close mouth and exhale).
He wrote that it “will cause the Eustachian tubes to open”.
Barrett added: “If they are blocked because of infection or allergic thickening of the walls, can help decongestant remedies or antihistamines”.
Experts warn that it is important not to sleep when the plane takes off and lands.
Boots pharmacist Angela Chalmers said, “Try not to sleep during takeoff and landing as you won’t swallow as often and this can lead to clogged ears.”
Potential health problems include dizziness, ear infections and damage to the tympanic membrane; or in the worst case, you may also experience bleeding from the nose and severe hearing loss.