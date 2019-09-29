Gum diseases are associated with an increased risk of hypertension
Scientists from Britain have found that gum diseases are associated with an increased risk of hypertension. As stated by experts, the knowledge gained will give the nod to a more effective diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases.
As shown by statistics, half of the entire population of planet Earth is periodontitis, a gum disease. A recent study has indicated that this disease is directly correlated with risk of hypertension, high blood pressure levels. The experiment was conducted in 26 States and it was used information obtained in 81 of the work done by other professionals. This made possible the formation of a database and receiving from it accurate conclusions.
The presence of moderate periodontitis stage provoked the emergence of hypertension in 22% of cases. In the presence of the disease in severe form, disorders associated with blood pressure was observed in 49% of the people. The next stage showed that patients with the disease, increased blood pressure was 4.5 mm Hg. article higher than those with no gum problems.
The obtained information suggests that these diseases are linked. Scientists assure us that doctors should tell their patients that the presence of periodontitis can cause serious deterioration in the cardiovascular system, for example, stroke and heart attack. Still was able to identify that the therapy gums did not help to normalize the health of the heart and blood vessels.