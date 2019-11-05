Guy funny trolls tourists at leaning tower of Pisa
November 5, 2019
Down with the banal pictures.
There is no doubt that the leaning tower is amazing construction that you should see at least once in your life. But it turns out that some tourists themselves can act as a great attraction, if you know how to Troll. One of the users of the website Imgur under the name savidiot exactly bigpicture reports.
During a visit to the leaning tower of Pisa, he used the other tourists in the background to make your photos hilarious. Then the guy posted photos on Imgur with the caption: “When tourists become a better backdrop than the leaning tower of Pisa…” And it’s just amazing.
