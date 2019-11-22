Gwen Stefani came out in the top from Ukrainian designer
A famous singer came to the show in the top with crystal fringe, which was created by designer from Ukraine Ivan Frolov.
American singer Gwen Stefani chose for the show The Voice in Los Angeles unusual crystal sconces with fringe Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov.
The female was dressed in a pants-khaki low rise wrapped it in bulky shoes.
“Gwen Stefani in bra #FROLOV. We couldn’t be more happy to wear our Muse,” commented the designer the release of the singer in his creation.