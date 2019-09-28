Gwen Stefani said slim legs a short dress with a train
49-year-old singer Gwen Stefani decided to emphasize slender legs, wearing a short dress with a train at a gala evening in Monaco.
Many stars gathered in Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2019, which is held annually under the patronage of Prince albert II.
Gwen Stefani opted for a secular output sky-blue dress from Elie Saab from the couture fall-winter collection 2019. The dress was short in front and long train in the back, while the singer picked up a thin metal strap, bright tights in a grid, glittery clutch bag and transparent shoes with rhinestone heels from Christian Louboutin.
Of jewellery Stephanie wore a necklace and bracelet from one headset and the ears she had diamond earrings. A — rich makeup with extended eyelashes and red lipstick on the lips.