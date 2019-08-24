Gwyneth Paltrow has hired that he has bought 600 books for her home library
Gwyneth Paltrow continues to deliver news occasions, causing slight tolerant smile or even bewilderment. In July participants in its Wellness summit has accused the actress of fraud before it went to court 72-year-old optometrist from Utah Terry Sanderson for bodily damage while skiing on piste. The latest news is much more peaceful, but still unusual. The magazine Town & Country reported that Gwyneth has hired books, instructing him to establish a library in her newly renovated house. As explained by Thatcher wine, founder Juniper Books of the Agency and curator of the libraries of many world celebrities, as soon as Gwyneth had entered his mansion, she realized that it is not enough books. With the amount she determined quickly — 500-600, and that each of them should correspond to its taste. Not an easy task!
I studied the books she already had, and came to the conclusion that she mostly interested in fashion, art, culture, photography and architecture. After that we just decided to expand these topics. Also I saw that you read her children, and for them we have made a selection of classical literature. It seems to us, they will stumble upon it as soon as you get older — said Thatcher.
Also his task was not just to choose and buy the book, but also arrange them in accordance with the “mood” rooms.
In the living room and the bedrooms we have integrated our books into the existing collection Gwyneth. We wanted the guests get an easy, fun, relaxing reading. In the morning we collected books with covers in white, black and grey tones, as this place is less conducive to reading.