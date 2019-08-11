Gwyneth Paltrow helped Chris Martin to reconcile with Dakota Johnson
The last months of the relationship Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were more like a rollercoaster ride, the pair were preparing for the engagement party, then suddenly broke up, kind of back together. And now we know why. As it became known edition of Daily Mail, a reunion of the stars of “50 shades of grey” and soloist Coldplay and their frequent appearance in public (they were seen together at a Rolling Stones concert, in cafes and on the beach the Hamptons) has not done without participation of the former wife of actor Gwyneth Paltrow. A source close to Gwyneth said that “it pushed him to reconcile with Dakota and advised to give their relationship another chance.”
Gwyneth happy, if Chris is happy and she wishes him only the best
— added the insider.
Perhaps active participation in the life of a former husband is linked with the idyll of Gwyneth in her marriage with television producer brad Falshakom — the actress said in an interview with InStyle magazine that finally moved to her husband a year after wedding. Why is she so decided to, it would seem that a logical step in the relationship, we wrote here.
We even have nothing to add — this is truly friendship goals.
Recall that Chris Martin was 13 years married to Gwyneth Paltrow, they have two growing children — 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses. After the divorce and before Dakota the actor dated Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis.