Gwyneth Paltrow, Penelope Cruz and Twiggy at the Wellness summit in London
This weekend Gwyneth Paltrow was the owner of the summit, devoted to women’s health, which was organized by her magazine Goop. Together with luminaries in medicine and psychology, the actress was invited to speak in front of a wide audience and share your personal experience friends star, actress Penelope Cruz and model 60s Twiggy.
The theme of the first day of the summit, the entrance to which cost no less than a thousand euros, was dedicated to the “create a new version of yourself.” Gwyneth, welcoming guests, looked gorgeous in crimson pantaloons and a blouse with a ruffled shoulder. A vivid image of the actress added a pair of yellow shoes and understated jewelry. No less impressive this day looked and invited celebrity guests Penelope Cruz, who chose to release the emerald jumpsuit with a belt emphasizing the waist. But the conversation went not about fashion. Colleagues on the film “good night” and discussed motherhood and changes in a woman’s life that occur during menopause.
I am extremely irritable, the mood jumps up and down, said Paltrow.
Yeah, it’s like a roller coaster ride that is so intense that I want to reduce the degree of these changes, just to calm down. Think so at all, — shared his feelings about Cruz.
Penelope, who has two children from the actor Javier Bardem, admitted that he also changed her attitude toward childbirth and motherhood.
I realized how many tales, movies, and public opinion was in my head when I left the hospital the first time. Then I forced myself to be superwoman — to give birth, and 12 hours to leave the hospital in high heels. Looking back now, I wonder, who ever I asked about this? Who makes women feel that after giving birth they must do everything themselves 24 hours a day and forget to take care of yourself? I obviously didn’t respect myself doing it. When in 2013 my daughter was born, I said I will remain in the hospital for three days. I was just laying in bed with my baby and husband was a son. And it was quite wonderful. All you really need after giving birth is eat, sleep, and sometimes take showers
said Cruz.
And with former supermodel Twiggy, Paltrow discussed her life and career. During the conversation, Twiggy recalled a meeting with a movie star Steve McQueen at a party in Hollywood.
We were introduced to each other, and he invited me to dance. And I said “no”. I guess I’m the only woman in the world, which had rejected Steve McQueen. It was crazy.