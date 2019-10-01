Gwyneth Paltrow shared a small photo with her husband
Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who only recently moved in with her husband brad Felczaka, now celebrating its first anniversary, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
According to the publication People, your personal holiday, the couple decided to spend alone with each other away from the bustle of the city.
The lovers went to the island of long island on the coast of the Atlantic ocean, where the Gwyneth shared with your followers on Instagram. The photo couple is smiling and looks very happy.
“One year — done” — signed picture actress.
It is also known that later that day the couple came together for a festive brunch.