Gwyneth Paltrow snapped fan doubting her culinary skills
Maybe in his youth, Gwyneth Paltrow and gave the impression of a cute and meek girl, but long ago it became clear that the Hollywood divas are not to be crossed. Recently, Paltrow proved once again that his words do not climb, especially when it comes to her business projects.
46-year-old actress has not only created his own cosmetic line Goop, but also published four cookbooks, the latest came out in December called the Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal (“Clean plate: Eat. Perezagruzite. Heal”). What was the surprise Paltrow, when the live Instagram a fan asked whether she’s cooking.
“Do I? Yes, I’m the fucking king of chefs! The hell do you think I’m faking, I write cookbooks and don’t cook?”,
― troubled actress. She thanked those who stood up for her in chat, and tactless fan sent to hell.
Recall that the first cookbook Gwyneth published in 2011, she has collected more than a hundred recipes that were cooked with her father Bruce. After two years on the shelves of bookstores appeared “Easy and delicious recipes that will help you to look good and feel great”. Earlier, the actress told us that she wrote this book after the doctor put her on a strict diet, eliminating coffee, alcohol, dairy products, sugar, certain types of seafood, meat, wheat, soy and all the food is subjected to heat treatment.
In 2016, Paltrow did not turn from the path of good nutrition and shared with fans of the “Delicious recipes for superanalog home chef” all recipes eliminate sugar, fat and gluten.