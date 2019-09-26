Gwyneth Paltrow was published in the outfit since 1963
While all Hollywood ladies are stunning the world with the novelties from the collections of famous brands Gwyneth Paltrow decided to wear a retro dress, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
At the celebration she came in the dress created in 1963. On the night of September 23 in Los Angeles died down, one of the most prestigious cinema events of the year – the award ceremony of the Emmy awards-2019. On the red carpet managed to show off the famous ladies who were trying on dresses, made specially for this momentous event. However, not all actress showed fashion trends.
So, Gwyneth Paltrow decided to choose dress from a vintage collection of the brand Valentino. The actress tried on the dress, which in 1963 was created by the founder of the legendary fashion label Valentino Garavani. The outfit consisted of a black top, silver skirt and avant-garde sleeves. Image of luxury Gwyneth Paltrow added heeled sandals and a perfect hair styling.