Gymnast Simone Bails broke the record Scherbo in the number of medals at the world Championships (photos)
22-year-old American Simone Balls broke the record of Vitaly Scherbo on the number of medals at the world Championships in gymnastics.
At the world championship in 2019 took the German city of Stuttgart, she showed the best result in his career, winning five gold medals in team competition, all-around, vault, balance beam and floor exercise.
In total she has 25 awards.
The legendary Belarusian 23 times became the winner of the world Championships in the period 1991-1996. While he had 12 gold medals, while Bils – 19.
American has not yet decided whether she will continue to act after the Olympic games in 2020. Therefore, the current season may be her last.
Bails four – time Olympic champion. She began her sports career in 2013, at the age of 16 years. Then she won the first four medals at the world Championships in Antwerp in Belgium, including gold in the all-around and floor exercise.