Gymnastics pharaohs: Exercises to do immediately after waking up
In this article you will learn some awakening and stimulating exercises that you can perform without getting out of bed, and they will help you feel energetic throughout the day.
The complex bedding of gymnastics, developed by the Egyptian priests especially for the pharaohs, which will help to quickly Wake up and confidently meet the upcoming working day.
Helpful exercise getting out of bed
- Massage of the fingers
- Rubbing his forehead with his palms
- Rubbing ears
- Massage the temporal depressions
- Eye massage
- Massage calf muscles
- The Exercise “Stretching”
- Massage palms occipital region of the head
- Abdominal massage
- Rise on toes
Massage of the fingers
Immediately after waking up much to RUB the palm of your hand and perform a massage of the fingers: the three fingers of one hand (thumb, index and middle) to massage each finger of the other hand in the direction from the nail to the brush (Fig. 1).
Due to the presence of reflex connections of cutaneous receptors of the brush with the internal organs, massage the fingers stimulates their function: thumb — the function of the respiratory system, index — gastrointestinal, tract and softens the stress response, the middle finger — improves regulation of vascular tone, the ring finger stimulates physical and mental performance, little finger — stimulates the heart rate and normalizes heart rhythm.
Fig. 1
Rubbing his forehead with his palms
Right hand put on the forehead, she put the left palm and massage the forehead left to right above the eyebrows 20 times (Fig. 2).
Increases blood circulation, reduces headache.
Fig. 2
Rubbing ears
Grab the thumb and forefinger of the ear and pull back sharply from the top down 20-30 times (Fig. 3).
Increases the blood flow in the region of the middle ear, prevents the atrophy of the auditory nerve, and tinnitus.
Fig. 3
Massage the temporal depressions
Squeeze brush in a fist and massage of the temporal fossae circular movements clockwise and counterclockwise 20 times (Fig. 4).
Increases blood flow, relieves headaches.
Fig. 4
Eye massage
The pads of your thumbs in circular motions on the eyeballs gentle pressure is applied 20 times in each direction (Fig. 5).
Improves the drainage function of the eye, clears his membrane (conjunctiva), improves blood flow and protects against cataracts and glaucoma.
Fig. 5
Massage calf muscles
Alternately bending-unbending of the legs in the knee joints, wrists heavily ironed calf muscles in the direction from the toes to the knee joint (Fig. 6). Relieves congestion, improves blood flow.
Fig. 6
The Exercise “Stretching”
Lying on your back on a hard bed or on the floor on a Mat, put your hands behind your head and pull them back and straight legs as far as pulling forward, the toes as if trying to get the invisible bar, the attention to concentrate on the lumbar spine (Fig. 7). A stretched posture to try and hold for 15-30 s. the Exercise was repeated two or three times. Stretches the vertebral bodies, prevention of the pain syndrome in osteochondrosis.
Fig. 7
Massage palms occipital region of the head
To sit on the bed leg on the floor. Brush folded “the castle”, and in a circular motion to massage the tight neck clockwise and in the opposite direction 20-30 times in each direction (Fig. 8). Then the palm of your hand applied to the temples and the tips of his fingers rhythmically tapping on the head 20-30 C. Improves blood flow and lymph flow to the brain, preventing atherosclerosis of the vessels of the head.
Fig. 8
Abdominal massage
Drink a glass of water and lying on the back, a fist of the right hand, from top to reinforce it pressing the left brush, massage the intestines in a circle, first counterclockwise, and then in the opposite direction 20-30 times in each direction (Fig. 9).
Then do the abdominal breathing, pushing on the abdomen from the top folded together with the palms of 4-5 cycles with a rest of 10-15 with, to repeat three or four times.
Stimulates the function of intestines and liver, the prevention constipation.
Fig. 9
Rise on toes
And last, standing on a barbed needle plastic Mat, lift on toes — 10-20-30 times, after which the foot and the reflex points on them are burning “blue flame”, and from sleep is not a trace remains (Fig. 10)
Fig. 10
So ends my morning awakening and stimulating complex of gymnastics, developed fifteen hundred years before Christ, the Egyptian priests for the ruling elite — the pharaohs and their entourage. It turns out that what was known to our ancestors over three thousand years ago, can bring tangible benefits in the electronic age supertechnology. And apparently, not that they were “deaf” savages if invented the “bed gymnastics” and built the pyramids of Egypt, based on precise knowledge of astronomy and mathematics. Say to them for this physical “novelty” modern civilized “thank you.”