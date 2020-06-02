Gymnasts “School Deryugin” held a training session before the October Palace in protest against the eviction (photo)
Regular training of gymnasts “Deryugin School” was held right before the October Palace, as inside of the young athletes were not allowed.
Thus the legendary training ground Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics would like to draw public attention to the refusal to extend the lease “the Deryugin School” the October Palace.
In the campaign “save the Deryugin School” took part the head coach of the national team of Ukraine in rhythmic gymnastics Irina Blokhin.
