Gymnasts “School Deryugin” held a training session before the October Palace in protest against the eviction (photo)

| June 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Гимнастки "Школы Дерюгиных" провели тренировку перед Октябрьским дворцом в знак протеста против выселения (фото)

Regular training of gymnasts “Deryugin School” was held right before the October Palace, as inside of the young athletes were not allowed.

Thus the legendary training ground Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics would like to draw public attention to the refusal to extend the lease “the Deryugin School” the October Palace.

Гимнастки "Школы Дерюгиных" провели тренировку перед Октябрьским дворцом в знак протеста против выселения (фото)

In the campaign “save the Deryugin School” took part the head coach of the national team of Ukraine in rhythmic gymnastics Irina Blokhin.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of School gymnastike Deruny (@deriuginaschool.ua) Jun 1, 2020 at 2:14 PDT

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr