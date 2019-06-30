Gymnasts the Vernaeve, bachinskaya karate Seregin brought to Ukraine three “gold” the European…
Triumphantly ended his speech at the second European games in Minsk on our master of sports gymnastics , Oleg Verniaiev (pictured) and Anastasia bachynska.
Olympic champion Rio added two silver medals Minsk-2019 (in the all-around and exercises on the rings) “gold” in exercises on the parallel bars. The vernaeve so convinced the judges with his confident performance that nearest rival Cypriot Marios Georgiou — was ahead by almost half a point. “Bronze” went to Turku, the Second Aricana.
But 15-year-old Anastasia Bachynska was not equal in the floor exercise. Typing 13,200 points, our young athlete was ahead of the Czech Aneta Holasova and Swede Jessica Kastlösa, who took second and third places respectively.
It is also worth noting that another Ukrainian gymnast Igor Radivilov won at the European games two bronze medals in exercises on rings and vault. And Diana Varinsky, who took on the eve of the bronze medal in the all-around, was the third in exercises on a log.
Pleased us and Ukrainian karate. Ukrainian Anita Seregina won gold at the European games in Kumite section in the weight category up to 61 kg In the final battle, she defeated the Slovenian CashU Ristic (3:1).
This is the fourth medal of Ukraine in karate competitions in Minsk. .
Photo noc-ukr.org
