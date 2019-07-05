Gypsum thigh: Pritula told how he managed to leg injury

Famous showman, TV presenter and volunteer Sergey Pritula, who received a serious leg injury, first told the details of the incident. He admitted that trouble had happened to him literally out of the blue on June 22, when he celebrated the birthday in the Carpathians.

“Out of the blue slipped by the pool while celebrating his birthday. Well, I would go with the ATV fell, but then just out of the blue. There and bone “went to sleep”, and the ligament is torn”, — said Sergey Pritula in the broadcast channel to the STB.

He also admitted that he was forced to go to the hospital to prepare for surgery, without which can not do. The injury was very serious. After surgery Pritula will be a long rehabilitation, not less than two months.

