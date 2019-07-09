Gzira United vs Hajduk Split live streaming free: preview, prediction
Gzira United vs Hajduk Split live streaming free
Gzira – Hajduk. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (07/09/2019)
We present the forecast for the Europa League qualifying match, in which on July 9, Gzira will host the Croatian Split. How long can the Maltese be able to keep their gates intact? – read our material.
Gzirah Yun
“ Gzira ” entered the Europa League qualification from the third place of the Malta Championship, where after 26 rounds it gained 13 victories and 11 draws. Eight points were not enough for the Maroons to reach the top two. Championship wards Giovanni Tedesco ended in a draw with “Mousta” (1: 1) and the defeat of the “St. Andrews” (0: 1). In preparation for the new season, “HU” beat “Valletta” (3: 1).
Hajduk
“ Hajduk ” after 36 rounds of the Croatian championship recorded 17 victories and 11 draws to the asset, which brought “white” 62 points and fourth place in the standings. The third place “masters from the sea” missed in the last round, losing, contrary to prediction, away from the champion, Zagreb Dynamo (1: 3).
In preparation for the new season, the Sinishy Oreshchanin’s wards in five games produced two wins and a draw in the last match with Zorya (1: 1).
Statistics
Gzira won 2 of the last 4 matches
Hajduk has not won since June 21
Croats last 10 matches – 2.0 goals
Rivals will meet for the first time in history.
Forecast
For the third time in history, Gzira will test its strength at the European level and the Maltese have little chance of success in the game against Hajduk . We offer to play a bet on the confident victory of the guests.