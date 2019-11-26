Habib found out the name of the next opponent (photos)
Russian undefeated mixed martial arts fighter Habib Nurmagomedov (28 wins, no defeats) received the next opponent in the ultimate fighting championship (UFC).
“Champion has signed an agreement to fight against Tony Ferguson (25 wins, 3 defeats — Ed.). The eagle will land in Brooklyn (a district of new York. — Ed.) 18 APR. It’s all for the fans, “wrote Abdulaziz on his page on Twitter, attaching a photo of the signed contract.
Note that the match between the two fighters broke four (!) times. First Habib and Tony, being the rising stars of mixed martial arts, was to meet in December 2015, but then the fight was cancelled due to the broken ribs of the Russian. Then two times meeting in the octagon was prevented by health problems from Ferguson, once — Habib. After that, the head of UFC, Dana white threw in the hearts that this “bloody battle”, and he never will try to arrange it again. But everything turned out differently…
The match between Habib and Ferguson fell four times
Recall that in his last fight, which took place in September, Habib painful reception defeated American Dustin Pare and Ferguson in July was stronger than his compatriot Donald Serrone, to whom the doctor has forbidden to continue the fight after the second round.
