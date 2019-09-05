Habib — Pare: there was a video duel of views
On the eve of the battle for the title of champion of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) lightweight champion between Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (27 wins, no defeats) and American Dustin Pore (25 wins, 5 losses) in Abu Dhabi (UAE) hosted the final duel of views between the fighters.
It should be noted that the sides have shown mutual respect to each other. Embracing each other before the official part of the event, Habib and Dustin calmly, without insults and shouting, exchanged glances, and then, again shook hands, posed for pictures for photographers each with his belt: from Nurmagomedov is a full — fledged champion, Parie — time.
By the way, the Russian’s Manager Rizvan Magomedov explained why Habib refused to communicate with the press before the fight. “We decided that we should save energy and focus on velogonki. We can’t jeopardize that. And communication with journalists is drawing power. Promise that after the battle, will restore justice and will do better, “said the functionary.
