Habib piled on the floor of the fighter, which is heavier than his 47 kg (video)
Champion Absolute fighting championship (UFC) lightweight Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (27 wins, no defeats) demonstrated that can deal with opponents not only in his weight class.
Training Khabib conversation with the American heavyweight Daniel Cormier. The soldiers were actively discussing a sensational fight Nurmagomedov with the Irishman Conor McGregor, which ended in a massive fight and a long suspension for its participants. After that, the Russians abruptly stopped behind the companion, jumped on his neck and finally threw Daniel to the floor, moreover, has carried out painful reception with the opponent’s hand.
View this post in Instagram
Here we go! The @khabib_nurmagomedov and @dc_mma are always fun to watch#weareaka #family
However, American is not particularly resisted. “That’s all you can“—with a smile on her face summed up Cormier.
It is noteworthy that the “working” Nurmagomedov weight — 70 kg, while from Cormier — 117 kg.
