Habib – Pore: full video of the fight
On Saturday, September 7, in Abu Dhabi Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov (28 wins, no defeats) defended the title of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) lightweight title in a bout with American Dustin Pore (25 wins, 6 losses).
The fight took place when the overwhelming advantage of the current holder of the title of full champion and ended in the third round suffocating reception.
Full video of fight Khabib — Pore
“I don’t know why me. I am grateful to all the families and loved ones for support. Between me and Dustin enormous respect. Of course, not without a few “crazy” statements, but I forgot them all. I also want to thank everyone who came to support me. Seeing so many dads in the audience, and in Dagestan they are worn only by real men, I was energized. And for that, thank you!” — not restrained emotions Habib giving an interview right in the octagon. By the way, on the question of whether to expect his fight with Tony Ferguson, the Russians did not answer, saying only that I wanted to just relax.
“I knew it would be difficult, seriously preparing for battle, but nothing happened. Therefore, such emotions (wipes tears with a towel. – Ed.). Maybe after some time I can do more… Now I want to go home and think over what happened“, — Pore, on the contrary, was very upset.
Recall the “FACTS” led online broadcast of the battle for the champion title UFC in lightweight between Nurmagomedov and Pore.
