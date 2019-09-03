Habib — Pore: online stream UFC fight for the world title
On Saturday, September 7, in Abu Dhabi (UAE) at du Arena, located on an artificial island of Yas, will battle for the title of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) lightweight champion between Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (27 wins, no defeats) and American Dustin Pore (25 wins, 5 losses). Estimated the match will start at 21:00 Kyiv time.
A full house is guaranteed!
For the coming Grand evening of ultimate fighting championship, which will be held at the du Arena, able to accommodate up to 35 thousand spectators, sold out all the tickets. So a full house at the event, the main fight which will be the fight full and interim world Champions in the lightweight guaranteed!
Words before battle
Habib Nurmagomedov: “Poria is a very good fighter, he deserves to fight for the championship belt. He was in many wars. Inside the cell, of course, it is definitely war. But for cage, but respect, nothing to it do not feel. In the last battle (with Conor McGregor. — Ed.) I just couldn’t wait, I just wanted to grab him. You know, I could not wait for the referee say “go!” The most important thing is your relationship with your parents, friends, relatives, neighbors, family, children. This is the most important thing, and there is that you go out and beat people inside the octagon, I think that God do not have to care“.
Dustin Pore: “September 7, I only need 25 minutes. Habib can pick up the other 364 days of the year. I just need to be better for 25 minutes, and I am 100% sure that you can do it. Our battle doesn’t need Treston, that the sales were higher. It match best with the best, and we’re going to demonstrate it. We are waiting for an incredible battle“.
Warm welcome Pore in Abu Dhabi
On arrival in Abu Dhabi, the American soldier was so moved by the warm reception that danced national Arabic dance.
As for Habib, the final stage of training for a fight he had in Dubai, and then without excessive attract the attention moved to Abu Dhabi (distance — 140 km).
The last battles of fighters
The last time Habib had formal fight in the UFC, on 6 October last year, when the choke won the Irishman Conor McGregor. After the battle, the athletes staged a fight outside of the octagon, which resulted both in a lengthy suspension — Nurmagomedov, in particular, was given a nine-month “ban”.
Pore in his last fight won by unanimous decision compatriot max Holloway and won the title of interim champion of UFC in lightweight, but in a battle with Habib try to be a full owner of the title.
Bookmakers believe in the success of Habib
Bookmakers see a clear favorite of the upcoming battle the current champion. For example, “Favourite Sport” on a victory of the Russian gives a factor of 1.20, while a success on American — 4,55. An early victory Habib estimated coefficient of 1.90 (on Pore — 6,0), points — of 2.50 (9,0).
