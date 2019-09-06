Habib — Pore: the men invested “thin” in the weight limit (video)
In Abu Dhabi (UAE) was held the ceremony of weighing before the championship fight in the lightweight division between the winner of the full title of Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (27 wins, no defeats) and interim champion American Dustin Pore (25 wins, 5 losses).
Fighters on the scales showed the same weight — for 70,3 kg, which is the limit in MMA for the light weight category.
Weighing Habib
The Eagle @TeamKhabib lands at 155 pounds to make it official#UFC242 pic.twitter.com/U9OdCBVQ9p
— ESPN’s MMA (@espnmma) 6 September 2019
Weighing Pore
This Diamond’s weight is 155 pounds @DustinPoirier #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/ld7YmnOfAG
— ESPN’s MMA (@espnmma) 6 September 2019
Recall that the match of the Habib — Pore will be part of UFC fight night 242 on Saturday, September 7.
