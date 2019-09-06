Habib — Pore: the men invested “thin” in the weight limit (video)

In Abu Dhabi (UAE) was held the ceremony of weighing before the championship fight in the lightweight division between the winner of the full title of Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (27 wins, no defeats) and interim champion American Dustin Pore (25 wins, 5 losses).

Fighters on the scales showed the same weight — for 70,3 kg, which is the limit in MMA for the light weight category.

Weighing Habib

Weighing Pore

Recall that the match of the Habib — Pore will be part of UFC fight night 242 on Saturday, September 7.

