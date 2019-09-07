Habib – Pore: video of the knockout in a championship fight
On Saturday, September 7, in Abu Dhabi was the fight for the champion title UFC in lightweight between Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (28 wins, no defeats) and American Dustin Pore (25 wins, 6 losses).
Despite the long break in performances associated with the disqualification, Habib has shown that well prepared for the fight. Pore three rounds that the fight raged on, it only took a few good punches, while Nurmagomedov a couple of times was close to an early victory. And the Russians still made it to the third round, when he held a rear naked choke and forced the opponent to surrender.
In the end, Habib noted his return to the octagon a spectacular victory and extended his impressive winning streak in the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) to 28 matches. By the way, on the question of whether to expect his fight with Tony Ferguson, the Russians did not answer, saying only that I wanted to just relax.
Recall the “FACTS” conducted an online broadcast of the championship bout between Habib and Pore.
