Habib — Pore: where to watch online champion superfight in the UFC
On Saturday, September 7, in Abu Dhabi (UAE) will host the battle for the title of world champion in the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) between the current title holder in the lightweight Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (27 wins, no defeats) and American Dustin Pore (25 wins, 5 losses).
The forthcoming match will be for the first Nurmagomedov after an 11-month break connected with a long suspension, obtained by the Russians for a fight after the fight with Conor McGregor on 6 October last year. As for Pore, in his last fight, held on April 13, the American won a unanimous decision against his compatriot max Holloway won the title of interim champion of the UFC lightweight title.
Bookmakers see a clear favorite of the upcoming battle the current champion. For example, “Favourite Sport” on a victory of the Russian gives a factor of 1.20, while a success on American — 4,55. An early victory Habib estimated coefficient of 1.90 (on Pore — 6,0), points — of 2.50 (9,0).
In a live broadcast starting from 21:00 Kiev time, the UPS and downs of the match will be broadcast on “the First channel” (Russia). Also broadcasting will be available on the TV channels BT Sport Box Office (UK) and ESPN+ (USA).
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter