Habib received the gift of fancy gloves (photo)

| August 1, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Champion Absolute fighting championship (UFC) lightweight Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (27 wins, no defeats) received an unusual gift.

As reported on Twitter journalist of TV channel ESPN, Brett Okamoto, designer Mohammad Irfan made for mixed martial arts fighter gloves, which showed the Habib jumping out of the octagon after his victory over Conor McGregor, as well as embroidered the famous phrase Habib “Send me the location” (eng. “Came the meeting place”), which the Russians said to the opponent before the fight.

Personalized gift Nurmagomedov gave the world famous MMA coach Brandon Gibson, who worked with such fighters as Donald Serrone, Jon Jones, Carlos condit, and Alistair Overeem.

Recall that the Russian was serving a long suspension for arranged fight after fight with McGregor, and his next fight will take place on the 7th of September in Abu Dhabi, where his opponent will be the temporary champion of UFC American Dustin Pore.

Loading...

