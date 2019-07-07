Habit to cross your legs causes cellulite – beauty expert
Scientific attache technology slimming Endermologie LPG in France is sure that the appearance of “orange peel” on the legs can be caused by a harmless habit to cross your legs. This writes the Russian edition.
According to the expert, in this position there are problems with blood circulation and delayed lymph. Ultimately, these violations lead to the appearance on the legs of cellulite, poison the lives of many women.
Another cause of cellulite scientific attaché believes tight jeans. To prevent the appearance of cellulite expert has recommended to refuse from salty food, wear loose clothes and move more — at least to start walking half an hour a day.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the head of the Ministry of health Suprun explained to the Ukrainians how to fight cellulite. According to her, most cosmetics in the fight against cellulite are ineffective, and the procedures should be done constantly. However, do not really worry, because cellulite is not a disease and not a Vice, but quite usual for men and women physiological phenomenon.
