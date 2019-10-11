Habits, because of which people overeat
You often sit down at the table “for the company”? Or eat in front of the TV habit? Buy a candy bar at the checkout, succumbing to the above managers? You – in the trap of false hunger.
Reason 1. Boredom.
Hour access to the refrigerator means for home-based workers and Housewives, on maternity leave or temporarily disabled. Especially if the kitchen is a meter away from the sofa – his lie Yes eat. Save the calorie counting and clear menu. And will power it does nothing!
2. the cause of On the run.
Absolutely no time to sit down and thoroughly out to lunch. And someone even Breakfast. You can go there for coffee and a croissant, and in the workplace will save the hamburger. Will help homemade food, prepared the night before and sudochki with tight-fitting lids.
Reason 3. Sad.
This temptation affected mostly women, felt sad – eat, ice-cream. And if you replace sugar for a fitness room? Not only will distract from food and sad thoughts, so also a bonus – a beautiful figure and healthy body!
Reason 4. No one loves me.
It’s almost a sadness, thrown, driven life or are you actually lonely, with low self-esteem and missing hand on the already existing extra pounds “this piece of cake doesn’t solve anything”. Will help you understand what actually any piece of any food that enters your stomach, is what counts. Urgently raise the self-esteem in any way!
Reason 5. As a reward.
We have set a goal as motivation plays a food. Here I will complete the report and eat cake for dinner. Here a week will work – and allow myself the chance to buy dinner in the restaurant. It helps, of course, search other incentive – give yourself the experience! Cinema, theatre, walk, trip, meeting with interesting people.
Reason 6. Stress-related eating.
This reason is physiological. Under stress, our body carefully stores fat and causes our brain to ask for food again and again. Will help to consume vitamin A, b, C and E – leafy greens, orange vegetables and fruits, vegetable oil, liver, nuts.
Reason 7. Uncontrolled fun.
First, you come to the festival, promising himself a glass of wine and low-fat snacks, and now your plate is overloaded with delicacies and the alcohol is continuously updated in glass. If this is an isolated case, record yourself in cicmil and forget it as a nightmare the next day. If history repeats itself, change your lifestyle.
Reason 8. Awkward to refuse.
Welcoming hostess set the table, and for you alone concocted earlier favorite dish and very high in calories. Do not want to offend, but sorry I spent on this a long way proper diet efforts. Generously apply yourself, but eat a little, praising. Nobody watches your plate.
Reason 9. On the machine.
In childhood my mother and grandmother were forced to eat every last crumb, and to let go to walk on the street, demanding a clean plate. No one asked about your desires. And now it’s time to grow up and become the master of your appetite. Buy smaller plates, don’t buy home harmful small meal, which is convenient to intercept at the event.
The reason 10. This is the last.
Today I will eat cake tomorrow diet. The evening with beer – the gym tomorrow, will work. On vacation all allow yourself, and go home and everything will change. These last times replace each other, unable to end. One way out – to pull myself together not half an hour, and right now!