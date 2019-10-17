Habits can move the process of weight loss
Experts advise to begin to change a life with a few habits
“Begun is half done”, — says the famous saying, and to lose weight it is treated the best way possible. Force yourself to begin to drop those extra pounds sometimes difficult – not enough effort, time, and the usual motivation stops working, the enthusiasm fizzles under the pressure of everyday routine. Nutritionist Natalia Koshkina in instagram shared ligacom like to quickly freshen the tone and begin losing weight. By the way, earlier she gave good advice on how to lose weight effectively in everyday life.
You already agree to become slim and beautiful. You’ve been waiting for the right moment. And he finally came. You make a plan of action:
To drink more water
To keep a food diary
Learn to count calories
To determine your PFC
To train 3 times a week
Find new healthy recipes
etc.
So typed a long list. Confused: I have no idea where to start. And… you find reasons why you can’t start today. You have not slept. You don’t have the right products. And in the evening a parent meeting and no time to go to the store. This weekend you are invited guests and it makes no sense to even begin. Well, you know…
It takes a week or two, and you have not started. You are upset and dissatisfied with himself. How can that be?
The secret is that you don’t need to change everything at once. When you are trying to do, you get the opposite effect. You need to choose only 1-2 things and keep them the focus of attention within 2-4 weeks. While you will not be easy. Only 1 or 2. But you have to be really good.
It can be:
Eat vegetables in every meal.
Have protein in every meal.
Daily to enjoy a 30-minute walk.
To go to the gym 2-4 times a week.
To keep a food diary.
To do 20 sit-UPS.
Awareness, planning, fixing the results and accepting responsibility for their actions the key to change.
Who cares how much time will it take? In the end it won’t matter. And now it is only important that you start to act.