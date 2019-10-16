Hachiko real life: the dog owners waited 4 years wait!
We’ve all heard stories similar to the story of Hachiko. In this article you will meet one of them.
The case occurred in Thailand. Four years ago, people had discovered a dog that looked abandoned. He just stared ahead, waiting for his master.
And all anything, but enough time has passed to put him back. Then one local woman named Saowalak, decided to adopt the dog. She gave him the name Leo. But soon the dog ran off and was found there, near the gas station.
After that, the woman thought it was better to just bring him food. Many have tried to adopt Leo, but he didn’t want to.
Later, a local resident, Anuchit photographed the dog and posted on the web. In the pictures responded a couple who claimed that their dog Bon Bon, lost in the two thousand and fifteenth year in the place where, waiting for their owners Leo.
The family arrives to the gas station, the dog rushed toward them. It would seem that the obvious end, but whatever.
Bon Bon didn’t go home with their first owners. Jumping out of the car, the animal rushed to Saowalak and laid down near her feet. It was decided to leave the dog woman. The previous owners promised that they would help her with her finances. After that, Leo never ran away and found their home.