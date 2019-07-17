Hacked pharmacy for viagra: in Kiev there was an unusual robbery
Breaking pharmacies for viagra
July 15, the night in one of the capital’s pharmacies, which is located in Pechersk district on the street John McCain (former Ivan Curls), there was a robbery. In this case stole just pills viagra. About it reports “the Country”, referring to its sources in the interior Ministry.
The thief pressed a glass plastic Windows of the pharmacy and entered the room where no alarm. From the pharmacy was stolen a few packs of viagra, pills that increase potency.
It should be noted that these pills are not cheap, so do not know how the thief stole them for yourself to someone to please or “took” for sale. The police opened criminal proceedings under article “Theft with penetration”. For this crime the malefactor is threatened by imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years.