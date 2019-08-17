Hackers could plunge the city into chaos, turning the gadgets into a sonic weapon: study
Modern gadgets can be hacked by hackers that are able to program the devices, so they gave a disorienting sounds. About it writes BBC.
Analyst on security Matt wicks in their study found that a number of modern devices has a weak protection from the fact that they turned into primitive cyber weapons.
Matt wicks checked the laptops, mobile phones, headphones several types of speakers and public signals by which the government can warn citizens of the danger.
In his opinion, if they “get hacked” due to weak protection, these devices can by their sounds to cause physical pain.
Physical harm
Matt wicks specializiruetsya on the topic of cybersecurity and conducted tests for their own thesis about whether the program can cause physical injury.
He also tried to understand whether there is a danger of manipulating the controller to adjust the speaker volume, so they can give out harmful sounds at high or low frequencies.
In their experiments, the researchers used a specially created electronic viruses and certain weaknesses of the devices to get them to give dangerous sounds for a long time.
“Some of the attacks used known vulnerabilities devices. This can be done directly from the device, and in certain cases, and in the distance,” — said wicks.
In one of his tests Matt Viks used a program that scanned wi-fi and bluetooth networks on the subject of access to the unprotected columns, and when she received such access the speakers gave out unpleasant sounds.
He added that certain devices have such powerful speakers that can not only irritate or mislead, but to cause physical harm to the ear.
And in some cases the device just broke after being programmed to emit loud sounds for several minutes.
The tests themselves were conducted in a soundproof room.
Matt wicks said the manufacturers of the devices about the weaknesses of their products and advised on how to develop the necessary protection.
The details of his research will be presented at a cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas.