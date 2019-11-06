Had gone to Russia Rakitskiy announced the completion of a career in the national team of Ukraine
Defender Saint-Petersburg “Zenith” Yaroslav Rakitskiy has announced the completion of a career in the national team.
“I congratulate the national team of Ukraine with access to Euro 2020. I wish you success, you guys are great, cool game! Ten years ago I debuted for the national team, and today we say goodbye” – written by Rakitskiy on instagram.
In the team Rakitskiy did not play in 2018. After the transition to the Russian team in early 2019 Rakitskiy was excluded from the list of players national team of Ukraine.
“I was waiting for the call to the team throughout 2019. But football has become big politics. Just fear is driving the people who send out invitations to the national team. Not skills football skills, you appeal. Football is the policy?” – commented Rakitskiy.
He said that he had the honour to defend the colours of the national team of Ukraine.
Rakitskiy made his debut in the national team of Ukraine on 10 October 2009 match of the world Cup qualifiers against England (1:0). Just for the national team 30-year-old defender played 54 matches in which he scored five goals.